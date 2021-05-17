Fully vaccinated Newport News Shipbuilding employees no longer required to wear masks

Unvaccinated employees and those going through the vaccination process must still wear a face covering while at work.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Huntington Ingalls Industries announced that fully vaccinated employees no longer have to wear face masks unless they live in a state that requires it.

This also includes fully vaccinated workers at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam lifted the indoor mask mandate to align with the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

President Jennifer Boykin said in a Facebook post it is a sign that COVID-19 safety protocols and lifestyle changes are working.

"We understand some people may be uncomfortable going mask-free, and employees who are fully vaccinated can continue to wear masks if they desire," she said.

Unvaccinated employees and those going through the vaccination process must still wear a face covering while at work and are subject to discipline, including termination if found to be unvaccinated and not wearing a mask.

Unvaccinated employees can remove their masks only in the following instances at the shipyard:

• If you are not moving from one place to another and if you are 6 feet from another person.

• When requested by security for identity verification.

• When wearing NNS-approved respirators to perform your job.

• When performing hot work.

HII is requiring all employees to self-report their vaccination status.