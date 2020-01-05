GIVE LOCAL 757: Hampton Roads Community Action Program

HRCAP has been fighting poverty and fostering self-sufficiency for more than 50 years. Your financial support will help the nonprofit assist people in need.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — During COVID-19, the well-being of communities is critically important.

Edith White is the CEO of Hampton Roads Community Action Program, or HRCAP — a nonprofit battling poverty, and promoting self-sufficiency ,across the region.

"We have traditionally served the low-income population," White said. "But we're finding today that there are people who never thought they would need help who are in need of services."

She said requests for help from HRCAP are on the rise amid the crisis.

"We're seeing a new stream of customers who are coming to take advantage of new services... in addition to the more than ten thousand people that we serve through our existing base of services throughout the year," White explained.

While several of HRCAP’s programs and sites are temporarily closed, the organization has added or modified others to serve the community — including employment assistance, domestic violence support, meal distribution, resources for the homeless and a WiFi mobile unit.

"We know so many individuals just do not have access to those services," White said. "Our WiFi mobile unit is able to make sure that people can remain connected or can become connected."

Donations help the nonprofit continue to spread determination and hope in communities hit hard by the pandemic.

"We are an organization that serves everybody. We don't turn people away," White said. "We make sure that we're able to give them the supports that are necessary for their own success in life."

