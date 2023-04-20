Luke's Legacy: Honoring a Newport News student athlete's memory

A nonprofit supports cross-country and track athletes at Menchville High School in Newport News. And it's all due to Luke Gere, who loved the sport and his team.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Anne-Lise Gere's second child was named Luke. Gere said he was very determined and had a love for running.

"When he joined middle school, he started running track," Gere said. "He was invited as an eighth grader to join the varsity at Menchville [High School]."

"But despite the fact that he was a very good runner, he was never cocky," Gere said. "I think that's one of the reasons why he left such a strong feeling of loss."

In July 2020, Luke was diagnosed at 15 years old with a rare form of cancer called histiocytic sarcoma. He passed away about five months later.

"When he was at UVA in the intensive care unit... he said, 'You know, Mom, I'm not going to be able to run the next season. But I want to be a good teammate. And so, I would like to provide... uniforms for the cross-country team,'" Gere said.

That led Gere to start a foundation to carry out Luke's last wishes and support the love he had for his team. The foundation is called Luke's Legacy.

"I actually started working on creating the foundation within weeks of his funeral," Gere said. "A couple of close family friends accepted to sit on the board with my husband, myself, and our oldest child to create the board of Luke's Legacy."

The mission of the nonprofit is broken into three goals, which Gere said mirror what Luke wanted.

"[We] provide support to the [Menchville High School] cross-country team in whatever ways we can," Gere said. "[We] provide two scholarships of $2,500 each to graduated Menchville seniors who have lettered in a sport."

"We want to also provide, make a significant contribution, to help resolve childhood cancer," Gere said.

To fulfill its mission, the foundation raises funds in a few different ways, including the Give Local 757 campaign.

"We have 'Leaves for Luke,'" Gere said. "The [Menchville High School] students who are runners basically devote two weekends in November, early December, going raking leaves for donations."

"I also do a 20-mile swim challenge between Memorial Day and Labor Day," Gere said, "and I dedicate each of my swims to somebody who was affected by cancer."

Gere said the nonprofit's work is driven by the kind of person Luke was.

"He was sort of a quiet, encouraging presence to his friends on the team," Gere said. "I talk to them periodically, and I always say the same thing-- go forth, live your life, live a good life, and keep a little piece of Luke in your heart. He's living in each and every one of you."

You can keep up with Luke's Legacy on Facebook and Instagram.