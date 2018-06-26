NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says a partnership between the Commonwealth and Newport News Shipbuilding will lead to a big boost in jobs, particularly in Newport News.

Northam said to expect 7,000 new jobs over the next five years, with 2,000 of those in Newport News alone.

The new hires will support Newport News Shipbuilding’s contract to build significant components for the new Columbia-class submarines, along with its existing product lines, including the construction of Virginia-class submarines, the refueling and complex overhaul and defueling of the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, and the construction of Ford-class aircraft carriers.

Newport News Shipbuilding will also retraining employees over the next five years to incorporate new digital shipbuilding technology and is making nearly $1 billion in capital investments in the company’s facilities and technology infrastructure.

A few weeks ago, we detailed Newport News Shipbuilding's military immersion program. Officials reach out to military servicemen and women who are looking to transition into civilian life.

Northam also announced an expanded program called "Build Virginia" that will coordinate between community colleges, the employment commission, and veterans, with a goal to train the youth for 21st-century jobs.

You can learn more about Build Virginia by visiting www.governor.virginia.gov/build

