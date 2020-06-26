Greater Hilton for Social Justice to hold protest, demands removal of Confederate monument in Newport News

Greater Hilton for Social Justice plans to hold a rally to demand the removal of the Confederate monument that stands off Old Courthouse Way.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The group, Greater Hilton for Social Justice, plans to hold a rally on Friday to demand the removal of the Confederate monument that stands off Old Courthouse Way.

The protest starts at 5 p.m. at 14415 Old Courthouse Way.

Newport News City Councilman David Jenkins has proposed removing the Confederate monument. The group said he will attend the rally and plans to speak.

A petition at Change.org that calls for the removal of the monument has almost 400 signatures as of Friday morning.

The Newport News Confederate monument has a tarp over it to prevent anyone from seeing it or defacing it.

The mayor, police chief, and city manager made the decision after recent demonstrations that resulted in injuries and to protect the safety of the public.

The monument is under a State Easement Agreement through the Department of Historic Resources. City leaders are petitioning the department to consider the city’s request for the possible removal or relocation of the monument.