NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 15-year-old high school student was in juvenile detention Tuesday after security found a gun inside the student's binder and a magazine inside the teenager's backpack.

Newport News police said security at Woodside High School contacted the department's school resource officer at 7:50 a.m. and told the officer that the student had a gun. Security was taking the 15-year-old to the office at the time.

From there, police took the teenager to juvenile intake. He faces charges of Underage Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Firearm on School Property.

