NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two students were found with guns, in two different high schools in Newport News, in just a matter of two days.

A 15-year-old high school student was in juvenile detention Tuesday after security found a gun inside the student's binder and a magazine inside the teenager's backpack.

Newport News police said security at Woodside High School contacted the department's school resource officer at 7:50 a.m. and told the officer that the student had a gun. Security was taking the 15-year-old to the office at the time.

From there, police officers took the teenager to juvenile intake. He faces charges of Underage Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Firearm on School Property.

A student was caught with an unloaded gun at Denbigh High School Wednesday.

Michelle Price, the spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools, said a school security officer found the gun in the student's bag.

As it's a law violation and a school board violation, the student will not only be recommended for expulsion but also faces criminal charges.

According to Price, after the student "exchanged words" with another student in the hallway, a school security officer searched the student's bag as they walked the student to the office. That's when the security officer found the gun.

The gun was given to the School Resource Officer and police were notified.

Price said unlike police, school security officers don't need "probable cause" to search a student's belongings on school property and this was a normal case where a student's belongings would be searched.

Police said the 17-year-old student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and underage possession of a firearm. He was taken to juvenile detention.

Dwayne Cannion graduated from Woodside in June. He said this certainly isn't the first time someone has brought a gun to school.

“The time it happened when I was in school the situation was taken care of, there was no motive, but why bring it to school if you know what's happened in the past,” Cannion said. “You see it on the news, on the country, stuff like that is happening here too.”

Cannion is a music artist. In his latest song “Not Yet Buddy” he's raising awareness about gun violence in the city and sending a message to young people to put the guns down.

“You can't just sit back and at like it's not happening it has to be known,” Cannion said.

Cannion believes if anything is going to change, school leaders need to build relationships with their students.

There were additional safety measures in place Thursday at Denbigh High School.

A school spokesperson said safety is practiced daily. Metal detectors are used randomly as students exit the bus in the morning and when they enter the school. In addition, school security officers and school administrators conduct random student and locker searches