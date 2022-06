Their name and condition aren't known at this time.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department was on the scene of a shooting Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, police received a call about gunshots on Beechmont Drive around 4:14 a.m.

Around the same time, a gunshot victim walked into Riverside Regional Medical Center. Their name and condition aren't known at this time.