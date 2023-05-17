Thousands of dollars worth of construction tools stolen from trailer at Habitat For Humanity

Officials at Habitat For Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg say they need your help to replace what's lost

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Someone stole thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment from Habitat for Humanity.

Officials at Habitat For Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg are now asking the public for help in replacing what’s stolen so they can continue their work.

Engagement Director Maerine Mitchell said the tools were stored in a trailer parked outside their administrative office when all of it went missing.

“We came in, had just loaded the trailer. Came in to load it with some more items and noticed that it was missing," Mitchell said. “At first we thought – we communicated with each other -- ‘Did someone move the trailer? Did someone take it?’ And then after we couldn’t locate it, we realized it had been stolen.”

Mitchell said Newport News Police Department officers investigated the theft and found the trailer less than a mile away in a grocery store parking lot, empty.

“Everything from a brand new pressure washer we just got, to a saw, to small items like wrenches and hammers... anything that you can really think of that would be on a construction or repair site, we basically had in here," Mitchell said.

According to Habitat For Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg, the trailer and tools are worth more than $7,500.

Mitchell said although she’s glad to have the trailer back, repairing homes takes a lot of work and a lot of equipment, so they need those tools. They’re now asking the public to donate to help.

“We want to continue to help as many people as we can so we’re hoping there are some great community people out there who love Habitat who would be willing to help us," Mitchell said.

“We do a lot here in the community and Habitat is about a hand up, not a handout. We’re asking for a hand up and hoping that people will be able to donate different tools and items on our Amazon wish list so we can continue to do these repairs in our neighborhood.”