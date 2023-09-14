Hampton man wanted in connection to murder of woman in Newport News apprehended

35-year-old Ronald Brown was found Thursday in Hopewell, Virginia, which is near Petersburg.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A suspect wanted in the murder of a 35-year-old woman in Newport News has been apprehended, police said.

Ronald Brown, 35, was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Newport News Police Department said he was found Thursday in Hopewell, Virginia, which is near Petersburg.

The shooting happened Aug. 3 on 33rd Street. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Tahesha Saunders of Newport News outside of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police at the time said that the incident appeared to be domestic in nature.

According to police, Brown is being transported back to Newport News for booking.