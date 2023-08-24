Hampton man wanted by Newport News police in connection to murder of woman on 33rd Street

35-year-old Ronald Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are attempting to find a suspect in the murder of a 35-year-old woman.

When officers arrived at 33rd Street on August 3 they found 35-year-old Tahesha Saunders of Newport News outside of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police at the time said that the incident appeared to be domestic in nature.

35-year-old Ronald Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brown's last known address was in Hampton.