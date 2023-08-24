Hampton man wanted by Newport News police in connection to murder of woman on 33rd Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are attempting to find a suspect in the murder of a 35-year-old woman.
When officers arrived at 33rd Street on August 3 they found 35-year-old Tahesha Saunders of Newport News outside of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police at the time said that the incident appeared to be domestic in nature.
35-year-old Ronald Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brown's last known address was in Hampton.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident or any other crime in the area can submit a tip to the Crime Line by calling 1-888-562-5887. People can also use P3 Tips to submit a tip online.