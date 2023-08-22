Hampton Roads woman has waited 51 weeks for VEC to pay her pandemic unemployment claim

Peg Harris said the claim is only worth a month's worth of wages, but it has cost her years' worth of efforts.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton Roads woman said she filed a claim with Virginia Unemployment Commission close to three years ago. To this day, she is still waiting for a check to come in the mail.

Peg Harris said she filed for the "Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Project" in 2020 after she and her husband moved to the Hampton Roads area for her husband's career in the Navy.

She did not have a job immediately set up, and while she applied, she tried to file for unemployment with the VEC in July 2020.

"I've moved many times, I know what it is like as Navy wife, but I have never experienced anything as frustrating as this," said Harris.

Harris said the claim did not immediately go through, as no one processed it until August 2020. She then had to appeal to get the date set right. Then she waited more than two years to get a hearing date, which was finally set in July 2022.

The commission approved her claim, and Harris said she was told the check would come in four business weeks.

She said she has waited for more than 50 weeks, almost a year later, and there is no end in sight.

"I have had so much paperwork, so many phone calls, so many headaches because no one can tell me what is going on," said Harris. "When I ask to talk to anyone, they say they have no control and that a 'deputy' is the only one who can help me."

13News Now reached out to a spokeswoman with VEC who released the following statement: "We are looking into this matter and someone will be in touch with the claimant."

Harris said the entire experience has left her baffled. She said the claim should be worth close to $3,000, and knows there are several more families who have been in similar or worse situations.

"At least I was able to get a job, I knew it was only temporary," said Harris. "I can't imagine what it would be like for others, when you depend on this."