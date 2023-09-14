Harwood's Mill Dam in Newport News gets upgrades to protect against effects of climate change

City crews will strengthen the dam, upgrade the spillway and improve flood protection.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As the climate continues to change, city officials in Newport News are ensuring their infrastructure is up to date. Part of that plan means improving Harwood's Mill Dam.

“This is about making sure that the reservoir can withhold climate change storms that have higher intensity,” Yann Le Gouellec, the director of the Newport News Waterworks Department, said.

Le Gouellec said models show more and stronger storm events in the years to come. Officials want the 100-year-old dam to be prepared.

“Most people don’t know that when they turn on their tap, this is the water coming from that reservoir from that dam that’s put in place before it’s being treated,” he said.

They also don’t want future storms to disturb the work of getting clean water to residents. He said the dam has had some improvements over the years. Now, Le Gouellec said crews will increase the height of the dam by installing a nearly three-foot crest wall and improving lake drainage. They will also install a new access bridge, make improvements to the principal spillway and much more.

Le Gouellec said work on the dam is long overdue. He said work got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and high construction costs.

“When we actually re-bid it, we were able to save $7 million,” he said.

Some Peninsula residents are happy to hear city leaders are taking these proactive steps.

“I don’t know who would be opposed to improvements in the city of Newport News,” said Quincy Jones.