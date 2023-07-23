Have you seen this woman? Police in Newport News ask for help to locate her

77-year-old Elizabeth McHenry Bosworth was last seen at midnight on July 23 at 40 Spottswood Lane in the Riverside section of the city.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An older woman is missing in Newport News, and police are asking for the public's help to find her.

According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, 77-year-old Elizabeth McHenry Bosworth was last seen at midnight on July 23 at 40 Spottswood Lane. This is in a quiet residential neighborhood in the Riverside area of the city.

Mrs. Bosworth is 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 128 pounds. She has grey hair and hazel eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a blue nightgown and grey slip-on shoes. She has on a bracelet with her husband's name and number on it.

Mrs. Bosworth is considered to be endangered due to an unspecified medical condition.