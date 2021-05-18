Health officials advise residents of rabies-infected raccoon near Commonwealth Dr. in Newport News

The Peninsula Health District said a raccoon that tested positive for rabies was in the area of Ivystone Way and Commonwealth Drive.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One health district is telling local residents to be cautious after a raccoon found in the area tested positive for rabies.

The Peninsula Health Districted notified residents on Tuesday, May 18, about the infected animal that was the area of Ivystone Way and Commonwealth Drive.

Health experts said although rabies can be deadly it can also be prevented.

These are some important tips to follow in preventing rabies:

Get your pets vaccinated.

Be sure to report any exposure to your doctor as well as your health department. Exposure to rabies can come from bites and scratches.

Keep a distance when experiencing wildlife, this means do not try feeding wild animals including raccoons, skunks or foxes.

To avoid attracting wild animals, refrain from feeding your pets outdoors or leaving trash open.

If you were exposed to the infected raccoon whether it be a bite, scratch, or saliva contact (through eyes, nose, mouth or an open wound) you can call the Environmental Health Office of the Peninsula Health Department at 757-594-7340.