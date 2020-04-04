Health officials looking for dog that bit person in Newport News

A German Shepard-type dog bit a person late on the night of March 31, 2020 on Henry Clay Road between Jefferys Drive and Ivy Farms Road.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District is asking for the public's help to find a dog that bit a person in Newport News earlier this week.

The dog is described as a longhaired, dark brown, possibly a German Shepard. It bit a person late on the night of March 31, 2020 on Henry Clay Road between Jefferys Drive and Ivy Farms Road.

If the dog isn't found, the person may have to get shots to prevent the possibility of rabies.

If found, the dog will not be taken from its owner, only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.