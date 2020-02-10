Health officials say no direct connection between COVID-19 cases and the President's rally in Newport News, but incubation period still ongoing

President Trump held a "Make America Great Again Event" in Newport News on September 25. He tweeted a week later he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There are new concerns surrounding President Donald Trump's visit to Newport News last Friday. The president tweeted just after midnight Friday that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

A lot of people are wondering did the president have the virus then or will there be contact tracing among people who went to the rally.

Lyndon Amory was one of the thousands at the Newport News-Williamsburg International airport.

“We felt safe, and no problems at all,” Amory said. “Nobody got close to him anyway, he was on a podium far away, so I didn't feel any kind of threat at all.”

David Wilson went to the event with a group called Black Voices for Trump. He said he felt safe and comfortable.

“There were some people not wearing masks... some were, I had my mask on, I tried to practice social distancing,” Wilson said. “I said a prayer for him and his family. Nobody wants to see anybody like that, regardless of how you feel about a person.”

Population Health Manager and Public Information Officer for both Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts Irene Ferrainolo said they have not identified a direct connection between confirmed COVID-19 cases and the President's rally in Newport News, although the incubation period is still ongoing.

We continue to closely monitor COVID cases in our health district, and are conducting robust case investigations and contact tracing as test results are reported to the health department. We encourage anyone who is experiencing symptoms or suspects exposure to an infected person to get tested. We continue to encourage preventative measures including face mask use, frequent hand washing and social distancing. Any questions regarding the President’s diagnosis should be directed to the appropriate federal authorities.

According to the CDC, it can take up to 14 days before someone develops symptoms, but on average someone can develop symptoms four to five days after they're exposed.

Upcoming campaign events involving the President are now in the process of going virtual or being postponed.

While health officials continue to monitor COVID-19 cases, Amory isn't too concerned.

“I think this virus will run its course no matter what we do,” Amory said.

A day before the rally, the Hampton and Peninsula Health District Director sent a letter to the general manager of Atlantic Aviation asking him to reconsider hosting the event or scale it back to meet the requirements of Executive Order 67.

The Secretary of Transportation also sent a letter to the airport's executive director, reminding him he had the authority to enforce the Commonwealth’s laws and regulations within his facility.