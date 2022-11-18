Health officials search for white Shih Tzu that bit person in Newport News

They need to know whether or not the dog received its rabies vaccinations. If not, the person who was bit will need post-exposure treatment.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District is seeking the public's help in finding a dog that bit a person.

According to health officials, the bite happened on November 17 near the intersection of Candlewood Way and Rugby Road. That's at the Sharps Landing Apartments.

The dog then ran into the woods. It was described as being a white Shih Tzu with brown on its face. The dog is also microchipped.

When found, the dog will not be taken from its owners, but it will need to go on a confinement period at home.

Officials need to know whether or not the dog received its rabies vaccinations. If not, the person who was bit will need post-exposure treatment.

If you've seen a dog like this in the area or think it may be your dog, contact the Newport News Environmental Health office at 757-594-7340.