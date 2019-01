NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Viewers in Newport News have been sending 13News Now photos of a heavy police presence in the Farm Fresh parking lot off Jefferson Avenue.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Traffic is heavy and hectic in the area due to multiple lane and street closures.

Newport News police are using the Farm Fresh parking lot as a meeting point.

Police department spokesman Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said the chief is at the scene and will provide information about the incident.