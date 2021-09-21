'I can still hear that bang' | Student and mother reflect on Heritage High School shooting

Tiyanna Rice is one of many students who rushed out of Heritage High School after hearing gunshots on Monday morning.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The shooting at Heritage High School is still on the minds of many, which is why Newport News Public Schools offered counseling services following the shooting on Tuesday.

Tiyanna Rice is one student still reliving those moments.

“I can still hear that bang,” said Tiyanna.

She said the sound of gunshots inside Heritage High School is something she’ll never forget. A day later, she’s just happy to be safe at home.

“It’s a blessing because one wrong move yesterday and I could have lost my life or just been severely hurt,” she said.

Her mother Kim Osborne said she raced to the school when Tiyanna texted her what happened.

Osborne watched as students ran from the building.

“When we got in the car, that’s when all the police drove up,” Osborne said.

Osborne said the scene prompted a difficult conversation with her daughter, which is how to stay safe in an active shooter situation. Although a suspect is in custody, she is still scared another shooter could walk into the school again.

“They are getting into younger hands," Osborne said. "It’s sad. It’s just sad.”

Until then, they’re taking things day by day and they’re using today just to breathe.

“We’ll see what comes out of this," Osborne said. "We’ll go to the counseling and make sure she’s fine but the days after this are unknown right now.”

Heritage High School is offering a support hotline to help students, parents, and staff in the aftermath of the shooting. Anyone who needs counseling or support in response to the shooting can call 757-283-7868 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.