Heritage High students to return to the classroom, new security measures in place

Tuesday night, the Newport News school board shared its re-entry safety plan for the two schools:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Next Wednesday, Heritage High students look to put a traumatic day in the past.

A September shooting -- in which a 15-year-old shot and hospitalized two fellow students at the high school -- sent the school into immediate chaos and weeks of virtual learning.

“As I was rushing there it was chaotic. People literally running red lights because they’re trying to make their way there," Thurman Leonard said, a local pastor and grandfather to a Heritage High student, who rushed to the school that afternoon to make sure he was okay. "We were in panic."

While many students haven't been back -- apart from retrieving their belongings that may have been left during evacuation--they'll return to the classrooms next week along with Huntington Middle School, who's temporarily using the top floor of the high school.

“Nervous, I'm nervous," Lillian Langston said, a parent guardian of a Heritage High student. "Just hoping and praying nothing else like this happens like that.

The superintendent of Newport News Public Schools said that both standing and mobile metal detection searches will increase across buses, classrooms, and morning activities.

The superintendent also says at the time of the shooting, the school was down one security officer position, which has since been re-staffed.

Upon return, there will be six security officers at the high school plus one for Huntington Middle. These changes, on top of ongoing and long-term changes like wellness support resources and a dedicated resource officer for the two schools.

But their return won’t stop the worries of those like Langston and Leonard, who are still living fresh with the memory of that day.

"They just have to keep my baby safe, keep all the kids safe," Langston said.

“Coming from his [grandson's] mouth: he was saying if he was going back to school, he’d like to see everyone passing through metal detectors," Leonard said.

The superintendent also told 13News Now students will have time to adjust back to classroom learning, but there will be a safety drill at some point after students return.