Heritage High School students may return to in-person learning October 27

Huntington Middle School students would return two days prior, on October 25.

During a meeting Tuesday night, Newport News School Board members released a proposed plan for students' return to in-person learning.

The news comes about a month after a 15-year-old student shot and injured two fellow students at Heritage High School.

Since the shooting, students have been learning virtually and the school board has held meetings to discuss future security measures at Newport News schools.

Now, the school board has proposed a finalized plan with Heritage High School students going back into the classroom on October 27.

Under this plan, Huntington Middle School students would return to the building two days earlier, on October 25. They're being taught in Heritage High School while their school prepares for construction.

Along with possible return dates, the school board also shared details for a re-entry safety plan.

Under the proposed plan, six security officers would be in place at Heritage and one at Huntington.

There would be a dedicated NNPD school resource officer assigned to Hungtington/Heritage, and more safety searches with metal detection.

Once students returned, the schools would conduct a safety drill, and staff would complete Safe Schools Emergency Situations modules.

The board's plan would also involve student town halls and morning meetings, on top of the staff and wellness supports already in place.