Heritage High School shooting suspect to undergo mental health exam

The request came from the 15-year-old's public defender.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A judge ordered a mental health examination for the 15-year-old boy accused of shooting two fellow students at Heritage High School.

The teen is facing several charges. His public defender requested the mental health exam and the judge granted the request on Tuesday.

The exam will determine whether or not he is competent enough to stand trial for the September 20 shooting.

Previously, a law enforcement official confirmed the suspect was charged with shooting another teen last year. Due to those charges, the suspect was wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of the shooting at Heritage High School.