Heritage High School community determined to move forward

Gunfire erupted inside the school on Monday. Heritage High School and Huntington Middle School students will learn virtually, for the time being, starting Thursday.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Students at Heritage High School stepped back inside for the first time since Monday's shooting.

"It was a traumatic situation, but I try to remain calm so that everybody else stays calm," said 9th grader Aziya McCoy.

Everyone had the chance to grab the Chromebooks, backpacks and belongings they left behind. Virtual learning begins on Thursday, September 23.

Thursday, 9/23/21 - HHS will begin temporary virtual instruction. First period begins at 7:10am. Stay tuned, more information is forthcoming. #5800Family #HeritageStrong pic.twitter.com/H9yiE6Who4 — Heritage High School (@HeritageHS) September 22, 2021

While instruction will be virtual for the meantime, 13News Now asked parents and students how they feel about the eventual return to in-person learning.

"I think I'm a bit more anxious about it than he is," said Ashanta Ghantt.

Her 10-year-old son, Jonathan, said "I feel OK, but just a little bit nervous."

He's learning from the Heritage building. Ashanta is especially concerned about the younger students processing what happened Monday.

"It's a whole different level of everything," said Ashanta.

The school division has not yet decided when Heritage or Huntington will return in person.

Parents are eager to learn of the safety plan, moving forward.

"I'm waiting to see what they're going to tell us, that they're going to do differently this time," said Aziya McCoy's mom.

For Heritage Administrative Secretary Rhonda Arrington, the healing process will be critical moving forward.

"Mental health should be just as a normal process," she said. "It is not just a thing we go to, when something is wrong."

She told us she was in the office across from the shooting. "It's unimaginable."

Arrington recounted the moment right before the first shot.

"Like a wave of fear, of shock, if that's an audible sound," she said.

She had to hide in the bathroom, fearing the worst and praying for the best.

"I'm at a place of being OK with not being OK. I know eventually that I will have peace," said Arrington.