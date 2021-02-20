High Mileage Week: Newport News drivers can save on property tax assessments

If you're a Newport News resident and your vehicle has more than 150,000 miles on it and is from 2007 or newer, you could be eligible to save on your property taxes.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's a way to save some money if you've got a lot of miles on your car and you live in Newport News.

The city is rolling out "High Mileage Week" to help people save on their property tax assessment. Your car or motorcycle needs to be 2007 or newer, with more than 150,000 miles on it. You also must have owned the vehicle since at least January 1 of this year.

You can apply for the assistance between Monday, February 22 and Friday, February 26, 2021, by visiting the Commissioner of the Revenue’s website.

For more information, call the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at 757-926-8752. You can also stop by their offices at Newport News City Hall (2400 Washington Avenue) or in Denbigh (12912 Jefferson Avenue) to speak with a representative and apply in-person.