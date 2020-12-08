Hilton Beach in Newport News under swimming advisory

Beachgoers are being warned not to swim in the water at Hilton Beach due to high enterococci bacteria levels.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Officials with the Peninsula Health District are warning beachgoers not to swim in the water at Hilton Beach.

That's because they tested bacteria levels on Tuesday and found that they exceed state water quality standards.

A number of swimming advisories have been issued for Hilton Beach in the last couple of months, one of which lasted a week at the beginning of July.

Water samples will continue to be collected from the beach and tested this week until officials find that bacteria levels are safe.