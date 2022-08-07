Hotel stays for Seaview Lofts tenants extended; donation collection for them underway

Problems persist following the order to vacate at a 15-story apartment building in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Problems persist following the order to vacate at Seaview Lofts Apartments in Newport News. A judge ruled the landlord in contempt – or disobeying order of the court on Friday afternoon.

City leaders said tenants still can't go back inside because of the same property owner's failure to correct safety issues. They were told to leave by the morning of July 1.

The judge won't consider lifting the condemnation of the building until at least one elevator is up to code.

Hundreds of residents are still out of their homes a week after the order forcing them out. But while families face uncertainty, others in the community are pitching in with new ways to help.

Some families are still using hotel vouchers provided by the city.

13News Now saw several residents returning briefly on Friday to pack up the last of their things or pick up more belongings.

“I’m not quite sure what everybody else is doing. I’m starting the homebuying process because the rental market right now is absolutely ridiculous," said an anonymous tenant, who said other apartment complexes she's called are either booked up or asking for a lot in fees.

“I’m not the only one that’s being impacted by this. There’s disabled people that are on oxygen. I’m not the only single parent in the building," the tenant added.

While proper repairs – like with the elevator system and boilers – are still needed, the community is banding together.

“As much as we can do to help residents who are displaced at no fault of their own," said Charvalla West, COO and director of community impact with United Way of the Virginia Peninsula (UWVP).

Nonprofits are working to collect donations for tenants at #SeaviewLofts in Newport News. @UnitedWayVP set up a page to raise money online: https://t.co/3n4fZpWnCl@THRIVEPeninsula is collecting food for families still at hotels: https://t.co/vzSfKq1jhp@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/SHWqCzsoW8 — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) July 9, 2022

UWVP set up a fundraising page online. West said 100% of the money raised will go to tenants most in need.

"The goal of the fund is to have access to assistance for things like application fees, moving expenses and those things not yet available to the residents as they transition,” West said.

Additionally, the nonprofit THRIVE Peninsula is collecting food donations for families who are still in hotels.

On Friday, city leaders announced an extension of hotel stays until July 14.

A judge ordered the Seaview Lofts property owner to reimburse the city for those hotel costs. So far, the bill is at more than $70,000.