House condemned after Newport News fire, 4 displaced

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Thursday morning fire in Newport News left four people displaced and a house condemned, officials said.

A fire chief at the scene of a blaze in the 50 block of Deep Creek Road said nobody was hurt in the fire. Once the fire department got to the scene, the fire was "quickly" put under control.

Before it could be put out, though, the house took major damage to the underneath and rear of the building.