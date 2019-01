NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A house fire displaced three people and one child Sunday morning.

Newport News Fire Department responded to a fire in the 300 block of 49th Street, according to a tweet.

The fire was contained to the third floor. No one was injured in the incident.

The Red Cross is assisting the four people displaced.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

