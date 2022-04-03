Hundreds of runners hit the streets for Newport News marathon

The One City Marathon made its in-person return this year for the first time since the pandemic began.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about the event that aired on March 4, 2022.

The One City Marathon is back!

Flat Out Events' Director of Community Partnership Aime Clinkenbeard said that more than 2,200 runners took part in the big two-day weekend event after the pandemic forced organizers to make the race virtual last year.

“This is our comeback year and it’s just so cool that it’s as big as it is, that we are able to be like: 'Yes, this is sustainable!'" she said. "We had a virtual option last year with everyone and people were supportive, but nothing compares to a live event.”

It all started Saturday with a 5K and a mile Fun Run. On Sunday morning, the big events kicked off: the marathon and half marathon.

“This is the big one," Clinkenbeard said. "This is a lot of months of planning.”

And there was beautiful weather - for spectators, at least. Runner Aimee Gianoukos said the warm temperature and high humidity didn’t make things easy.

“I woke up and I saw that it was 90 per cent humidity and I was like: ‘I don’t know if I should go!’" Gianoukos joked. "And then I thought of my little kids who I know they’re going to be like: ‘Mom! You can’t not do it!”’

And she set a new personal record, finishing the half marathon in under an hour and forty minutes.

“I was really proud," Gianoukos said. "But you know - you still want the clock to be a little faster but oh well!”

Runners are crossing the finish line at the The Newport News One City Marathon! Great weather for spectators, but runners tell me the humidity and heat isn’t ideal. It’s still a good time for everyone! 🏃🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yEbzbcEqwp — Dana Smith (@13DanaSmith) March 6, 2022

Husband and wife team Andrew and Julia had a goal of their own: to cross the half marathon finish line before their daughter, Laura – who’s running the full marathon.

“She’s running her first full so our goal was to beat her!'" Julia said.

The Holts wrapped up the run while holding hands.

Clinkenbard said the One City Marathon is more than just a good time. It's also a qualifier for a major event