Hundreds turn to family-owned distributor in Newport News for supplies during pandemic

From toilet paper to gloves and wipes, supplies are hard to come by right now. There's one Newport News business that has all those supplies and more.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Vonda York is from the Charles County area of Maryland. It’s an area where she said she can't find anything.

“Maryland has a shortage of supplies there,” York said. “It's been very difficult.”

York was desperate. So, she drove all the way down from Maryland to Newport News hoping to find supplies for her family and friends.

“Not being able to have tissue has been difficult...having to travel here to get it for my community,” York said. “I have family and friends that need things and they asked me to bring things back if I could find them.”

She found tissue and more, not at Walmart or Food Lion, but at Riverside Paper Supply.

The family-owned distributor sells items like cleaning supplies, gloves, tissues and wipes to commercial businesses, restaurants, schools and hotels.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many products aren't being bought up right now. Mainly schools buy from them, but schools are closed. So, the business is making its stock available to the public.

Word is getting out because hundreds of cars lined Enterprise Drive on Friday. The business made nearly 200 transactions.

President of Riverside Paper Supply J.P. Hill says if they have product coming in, they'll make it available.

“It makes me feel good we can help them out,” Hill said. “It's unfortunate that we're in this situation, it makes me feel good we can help.”

York's parents live in Newport News. Her dad helped her stock up supplies for the trip back to Maryland.

She realizes this might be the norm for now, but hopes things get back to normal soon.

“I appreciate everything Riverside Paper Supply is doing,” York said.