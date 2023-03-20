Two Newport News inmates back in custody after tunneling out of jail

Deputies said Arley Nemo and John Garza tunneled through a cell wall, and then proceeded to scale a security wall outside.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: The two men were arrested in Hampton by the Hampton Police Division Tuesday morning and are back in custody.

The search was on for two Newport News inmates who authorities say tunneled their way out of jail on Monday.

The Newport News Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Arley Vaughn Nemo and 37-year-old John Michael Garza were discovered missing from the Newport News Jail Annex during a routine head count around 7:15 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said the men "had tunneled through a cell wall leading to the exterior and proceeded to scale the security wall."

The Newport News Police Department said they were last seen crossing Huntington Avenue toward Warwick Boulevard.

Police describe Nemo as about 5'5" tall and having a bald head with facial stubble, while they say Garza is 5'2", has strawberry blonde hair, a full beard, and blue eyes. Both were last seen wearing white sweatsuits.