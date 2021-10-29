Who should, or shouldn't, be able to lead invocation? Newport News debates.

The leader of a civil rights group says he plans to take legal action against the city, claiming that Newport News is violating the rights of religious leaders.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There’s a debate in Newport News about who should or should not be able to lead opening prayers at city council meetings.

The leader of a civil rights group says he plans to take legal action against the city, claiming that Newport News is violating the rights of religious leaders.

A city councilman said he became concerned when colleagues opted to take turns leading the opening prayer at council meetings, instead of having religious leaders from the community do it.

“It should be inclusive because all faiths are part of our community here in Newport News," said City Councilman David Jenkins.

Jenkins doesn’t like the change that has council members giving the invocation at their meetings.

He thinks it limits religious diversity.

Newport News council members initially took over the responsibility when meetings went virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But Jenkins claims the practice started up again only after a Humanist led the prayer in July. Humanists do not believe in a supernatural being such as God and focus on seeking happiness in this life.

"Now we are taking a stand for religious freedom and religious liberties. We are taking the stand," said Andrew Shannon, President of the Newport News chapter of Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Shannon shares similar concerns with Jenkins.

"We believe that the city of Newport News is discriminating against clergy, against rabbis, against Muslim clerics and other faiths and denominations," he said.

Shannon intends to sue the city for violating constitutional rights, citing similar lawsuits in other cities.

He says he's giving the city until November 12 to make changes.

"I’m not happy about anybody filing a suit against my city," said Jenkins. "That’s unfortunate. But sometimes it’s necessary if the city is not doing what’s right."

During the Oct. 26 city council meeting, Mayor Dr. McKinley Price said the city plans to resume inviting community members to lead the prayer in January.

“We’re in discussions still with the attorney to come up with rules and guidelines for those,” said Price.

"I want to see what’s in that policy between now and then and make sure it’s fair and inclusive," said Jenkins. "And if we still have problems with that then there could be a basis for a lawsuit in Newport News.”

13NewsNow asked Shannon if he still wants to take legal action given the city's plan, and he said yes.