Boats collide on James River, two fishermen rescued

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a pilot boat collided with a fishing vessel just before 8 a.m. Tuesday near the Newport News Small Boat Harbor.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two fishermen and a boat crew are safe after a dangerous collision on the James River in Newport News.

The fishermen were brought aboard the pilot boat since theirs was rapidly taking on water.

Rescue crews from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth and the Newport News Fire Department came out to assist.

Nobody was hurt.