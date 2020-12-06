x
Pedestrian killed in Newport News accident

Police say a man trying to cross Jefferson Avenue was hit and killed by a car Thursday night.
Credit: 13News Now

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating after an accident resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Newport News.

Police were alerted of the accident Thursday night shortly after 9:30.  Officers were called out to Jefferson Avenue and Davis Park Drive, where they found an adult man trying to cross Jefferson Avenue was hit by a sedan traveling northbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene. The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit handling the accident investigation.

No other information was immediately available.