Pedestrian killed in Newport News accident

Police say a man trying to cross Jefferson Avenue was hit and killed by a car Thursday night.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating after an accident resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Newport News.

Police were alerted of the accident Thursday night shortly after 9:30. Officers were called out to Jefferson Avenue and Davis Park Drive, where they found an adult man trying to cross Jefferson Avenue was hit by a sedan traveling northbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene. The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit handling the accident investigation.