NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a missing man.

Joseph Bradley, 72, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Jenness Lane.

Police said Bradley is around 5"6' tall and was last seen wearing a red shirt and Batman pajama bottoms.

He is believed to be in danger due to a medical condition, NNPD said.