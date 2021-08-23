Judge denies Vernon Green's request for new defender in hearing about death of Officer Katie Thyne

In the first request, Green asked for a new public defender, saying his lawyer had a conflict of interest. That motion was denied by a judge.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In a motion hearing for Vernon Green, the man facing multiple charges in the death of Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne, a judge heard two requests Monday morning.

The judge hearing the motion pointed out that he had the chief of the public defender's office defending him, and he could see no basis for that conflict of interest.

The motion was denied, and at least for now, Green will keep the lawyer he was assigned.

In the other motion, Green's team asked the judge to limit the testimony of a woman, whose name was not publicly shared.

For that request, the judge said he wanted to hear what the woman has to say. The woman is set to speak with the judge in September.

Officer Katie Thyne was killed after responding to a call about two people smoking marijuana in a car near the Monitor Merrimac Overlook area on Jan. 23, 2020. Green and a woman were in the car.

Green is accused of trying to drive away and dragging Thyne with the car in the process. She died when Green's car crashed into a tree.

Police found marijuana and a gun in his car after the crash.

He's being tried for Thyne's death - Green has already been convicted of federal firearm and drug charges. He pleaded guilty in April, and is serving 10 years in prison for those charges.