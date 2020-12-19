Judge drops murder charge in man's fatal stabbing

A man accused of killing another man to stop him from suffocating a pregnant woman in Newport News is no longer facing a second-degree murder charge.

The Daily Press reports that General District Court Judge Robert Saunders in Newport News ruled there wasn't sufficient cause to charge 20-year-old Carlos Rozado, of Hampton, with second-degree murder.

Witnesses said Carlos Fontanez was squeezing the woman during an altercation inside a Denbigh apartment in September.