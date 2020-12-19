x
Judge drops murder charge in man's fatal stabbing

A man accused of killing another man to stop him from suffocating a pregnant woman in Newport News is no longer facing a second-degree murder charge.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia judge has thrown out a murder charge against a man accused of fatally stabbing a man in the back to stop him from suffocating a pregnant woman. 

The Daily Press reports that General District Court Judge Robert Saunders in Newport News ruled there wasn't sufficient cause to charge 20-year-old Carlos Rozado, of Hampton, with second-degree murder. 

Witnesses said Carlos Fontanez was squeezing the woman during an altercation inside a Denbigh apartment in September. 

This was when Rozado, the woman's brother-in-law, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Fontanez six times in the back.

