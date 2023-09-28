Jury finds Adrian Lewis guilty of first-degree murder despite victim's body not being found

A jury came to the verdict 10 days after the high-profile murder trial began in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Adrian Lewis, a man accused of killing his wife last year, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury on Thursday, despite her body not ever being found.

The jury also determined he was not guilty of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

After listening to almost two weeks of evidence and witness testimony, the jury came back with a verdict for this case in about one hour.

The trial began 10 days ago in Newport News.

Lewis' wife, Shanita Eure-Lewis was last seen by family and friends on July 17, 2022. The next day, police said Adrian Lewis booked a flight to Jamaica. Officers found him at Dulles International Airport with his wife's passport and credit cards in his luggage.

Police haven’t found her body, but believed her husband was responsible. Lewis had denied the allegations.

Prosecutor Valerie Muth said her team is pleased with the verdict, even though the jury didn't find Lewis guilty on the firearm charge.

“I understand the jury’s decision," Muth said. "They obviously felt like there was some reasonable doubt in that. But they came back with guilt on the first-degree murder [charge] so the Commonwealth is very satisfied.”

Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn said this is the first no-body trial his office has prosecuted.

“It is the first one," Gwynn said. "But as you can tell, they did an amazing job and the citizens of this community should be proud of the Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. I just hope this family is able to find some peace as a result of what happened.”

Many of Shanita Eure-Lewis’ family and friends wore her favorite color green in the courtroom on Thursday. They did not want to comment on the verdict.