Man sentenced to 40 years in slaying of Newport News dentist

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a Newport News dentist in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Dr. William Trolenberg, 65, was shot and killed outside his practice on Huber Road and Jefferson Avenue on June 19, 2019.

Surveillance video from a nearby garage security camera showed Trolenberg leaving work and getting into his car when he was approached by Kelly Michael Vance.

Vance is seen getting into the car on the passenger side and a struggle breaking out. Trolenberg is seen falling out of his car, at which point Vance got out, walked around the car, and shot him multiple times.