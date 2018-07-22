NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) — Two people were displaced due to a kitchen fire Sunday, fire officials said.

The Newport News Fire Department responded to the residential fire on Tamara Path.

The fire was confined to the kitchen.

"Cooking fires are the leading type of fires in our community, please never leave food unattended while cooking," the Newport News Fire Department said in a tweet.

Crews responded to a residential fie on Tamara Path this morning. The fire that displaced two adults was confined to the kitchen. Cooking fires are the leading type of fires in our community, please never leave food unattended while cooking. pic.twitter.com/XaA4eevRlO — Newport News Fire (@NNFire) July 22, 2018

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC