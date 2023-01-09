Large fire at Newport News Dollar General causes extensive damage, no one hurt

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A large fire damaged a Dollar General store in Newport News Sunday morning, but no one was hurt, the city's fire department said.
The fire happened at a Warwick Boulevard store, a few minutes from Fort Eustis. The Newport News Fire Department got several 911 calls about it around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the rear of the store. Inside, there was a large fire at the back of the building.
Firefighters got the fire under control several hours later. Because of the damage, the store will stay closed for an extended time.
The Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.