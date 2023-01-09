Large fire at Newport News Dollar General causes extensive damage, no one hurt

The fire happened at a Warwick Boulevard store, a few minutes from Fort Eustis.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A large fire damaged a Dollar General store in Newport News Sunday morning, but no one was hurt, the city's fire department said.

The fire happened at a Warwick Boulevard store, a few minutes from Fort Eustis. The Newport News Fire Department got several 911 calls about it around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the rear of the store. Inside, there was a large fire at the back of the building.

Firefighters got the fire under control several hours later. Because of the damage, the store will stay closed for an extended time.