Lawyer for Abby Zwerner to make first public remarks since Richneck shooting

The remarks will come less than a week after Riverside Health System confirmed that Abby Zwerner was released from the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The lawyer representing Abby Zwerner, the Richneck Elementary teacher shot by a 6-year-old student, will make public remarks on Wednesday morning. It will be her first since the January 6 school shooting.

Trial lawyer Diane Toscano is expected to discuss Zwerner's recovery, new information about the shooting, and the next steps from there, according to the Toscano Law Group. Zwerner won't be present for the update.

The update will take place at Newport News Marriott at City Center at 11 a.m.

Toscano's remarks will come less than a week after Riverside Health System confirmed that Zwerner was released from the hospital. She is continuing her recovery as an outpatient.

City officials said the shooting was not accidental and that it happened in a classroom while Zwerner was teaching.