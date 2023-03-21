'Lets talk parenting' | Newport News forum aims to address crime among youth

Councilwoman Tina Vick is hosting the new forum Wednesday night by connecting families to parenting experts to stop violence in its tracks.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Since the start of the new year, several students have been caught bringing a gun onto school grounds across Hampton Roads.

That includes the 6-year-old boy who police say brought his mother's 9mm handgun into the Richneck Elementary School first-grade classroom and intentionally shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner.

It's an unprecedented situation that has Newport News city leaders, parents, and educators wondering how to prevent it from ever happening again.

Councilwoman Tina Vick said she noticed a disturbing trend among young people, even prior to the Richneck Elementary shooting. She said she's always wanted to host a public discussion with parents to bring them into the equation of trying to stop this problem.

"There's something that we need to do to add some strengthening in the home," Vick said.

In response to the ongoing gun violence, Vick is hosting a "Let's Talk Parenting" forum Wednesday night to invite more parents into a discussion of how to address their children's behaviors or surrounding environments at home.

The program is being moderated by Darlene Walker, CEO of Catapult Parent Education, LLC, who will help with the flow of the discussion.

Vick said she understands not every parent is the same or lives in the same home life as others. She said that's why having a discussion with parenting experts is important now more than ever.

Calling it a "judgment-free zone," Vick said she wants parents to not feel shy or worried about speaking out on their concerns.

Vick said while the shooting at Richneck Elementary School is not the sole reason she wanted to create this forum, she said it is a reminder of the hard work ahead for the community.

"I do think it's a winning piece of the puzzle to help us decrease crime," said Vick. "I think that it's important that we do realize if children that young are bringing guns to school, it's indicative of a much larger problem and it's important that we find out what's going on."

Vick said it's unfair to put the responsibility on one entity or person to solve this problem. She said parents aren't the only solution but said addressing behavior at home, helps stop the cycle.

"We want to have the parents there. We want all the parents to come out," she said. "We need to hear from you because you are an important part of getting this right."

The forum is Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, 570 McLawhorne Dr. in Newport News.