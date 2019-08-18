NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lifehouse Newport News church and its members participated in the For Our City project Sunday.

After morning church service, members volunteered their time to clean up local schools and other service projects.

They brought their rakes, wheelbarrows, lawnmowers and other equipment and got straight to work.

It was a weekend project that coincided with worship.

