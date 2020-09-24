Longest-serving female shipbuilder at NNS passes away

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — We're learning of a significant loss for the Newport News Shipbuilding family.
President Jennifer Boykin shared that the longest-serving female shipbuilder has passed away.
Master Shipbuilder Shirley Langston died Wednesday morning after a short battle with cancer. She worked for NNS for 62 years.
Boykin described Langston as an icon who's dedicated service paved the way for women in the industry.
"Shirley’s contributions to our industry are immeasurable," Boykin said in a Facebook post. "She paved the way for so many of us, and I will be forever grateful to have known her and to have learned from her. Her work ethic, enthusiasm, love of service – and love of boats – are some of the qualities I remember and respect the most."