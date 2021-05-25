Man accused of killing Newport News police officer Katie Thyne in court Tuesday

Vernon Green faces a felony homicide charge in Officer Thyne's death.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Vernon Green, the man accused of killing Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne, is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Green was sentenced last month to 10 years in prison on federal gun and drug charges related to the traffic stop that led to Officer Thyne's death last year. He pleaded guilty in October 2020 to possession of a firearm and felony possession of a controlled substance.

He now faces a felony homicide charge in Thyne's death.

Officer Thyne was killed after responding to a call about two people smoking marijuana in a car near the Monitor Merrimac Overlook area on Jan. 23, 2020. Green and a woman were in the car.

The incident turned deadly when Green refused to follow officers' orders, hit the gas and tried to take off from the scene. Thyne was right by the driver's side window and Green ended up dragging her with the car. She died after the car crashed into a tree.