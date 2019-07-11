NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say a man is facing several charges in Newport News after he allegedly fired a gun during an argument on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said they were called out to the 5700 block of Arlington Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. for a call of a domestic dispute and possibly related gunshots.

Arriving officers found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire, and met with a woman who said she got into a fight with a man who fired shots during the argument. No one was hurt.

The shooting happened near An Achievable Dream Middle and High School. Heritage High School and Huntington Middle School are also not far from the scene.

Police obtained warrants for 32-year-old Darnell Stephen Wise of Hampton, and he was arrested later that afternoon.

Wise is charged with brandishing a firearm near a school, shooting in a public place, shooting within 1,000 feet of a school, and monument intentional damage. He is currently being held at Newport News City Jail.