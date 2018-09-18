NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Download the 13News Now app.

Newport News police were called to the 1000 block of 33rd Street in reference to a domestic assault just before 9 a.m. Monday, September 17.

When police arrived, a black Honda was speeding from the area. Police followed the car which immediately turned on to another street.

The driver, Dwainte Hicks, exited the car and started to walk away, but then turned around and grabbed his one-year-old son from the back seat. He continued to walk away, but then started running through a backyard.

When Hicks arrived at a fence, he threw his son over before jumping over himself, and then grabbed his son and started running again.

He was eventually taken into custody on the 1000 block of 29th Street after he made his way into a house, of someone he didn't know.

There were no reported injuries to the child, but officers smelled alcohol on Hicks's breath and also smelled marijuana in his car. Police found marijuana and ecstasy in the Honda after searching it.

Hicks, a 29-year-old Newport News man, was taken to a local hospital for further examination. After release from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug, Possession of marijuana, DWI, Drinking while Driving or Open Container, two counts of Child Abuse/Neglect, and Driving without a License.

