NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Police say they have made an arrest in a shooting that took place outside of a Newport News restaurant in the early morning hours of July 23.

Officers were called out to the Roadside Cafe just before 2 a.m., where they found a 50-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics rushed the victim to the hospital, who reportedly has life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested 41-year-old Quentin Torianto Jefferson of Newport News and charged him with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

